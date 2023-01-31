Bomb squad called after postal worker finds ‘suspicious device’ inside Lytham postbox
Bomb disposal experts were called after a postal worker reported “suspicious device” inside a postbox in Lytham – this is what it was.
By Sean Gleaves
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 7:21pm
A postal worker called 999 after spotting a “suspicious device" inside a postbox near Seafield Road at approximately 3pm on Tuesday (January 31).
Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and a cordon was put in place while the object was examined.
It was subsequently found to be a vape battery that posed no threat.