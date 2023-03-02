Bolton Wanderers’ Kyle Dempsey, 27, who used to play for Fleetwood and lives on Magnolia Way, Blackpool, had previously denied causing a man actual bodily harm in the Maryport area of Carlisle on Saturday July 16 last year. His father Michael Dempsey, 50, also denied the same charge.

But appearing at Carlisle Crown Court this week they both entered guilty pleas on a factual basis which have yet to be agreed by the prosecutor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Dempsey playing for Fleetwood Town

Michael Dempsey, of Whitecroft, Maryport, also admitted to a charge of causing criminal damage to a door at Maryport Labour Club, where the attack also happened and on the same date.

If the prosecution rejects the defendants’ version of events, despite their guilty pleas, there can be a fact-finding procedure called a Newton hearing, which can take evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both defendants are claiming they acted in self-defence but admit their actions were a "a little excessive”.

They were released on bail until March 16. If the prosecution accepts their pleas, they will be sentenced then. They have been warned by the judge that a custodial term is among his options.

Whitehaven-born Dempsey played more than 100 times for Fleetwood between 2016 and 2020, having arrived from Huddersfield.

He then joined Gillingham before moving onto Bolton and returning to the North West in January 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad