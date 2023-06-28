News you can trust since 1873
Body found on Blackpool beach near North Shore hotels

A body has been discovered on the beach in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 15:02 BST

Police have confirmed that a man was sadly found deceased on the beach in North Shore on Monday morning (June 26).

His body was found near the ‘cliffs’ and old Boating Pool at around 7.45am, and police quickly made their way to the scene.

He has been identified as a man in his 40s and his next of kin have been informed.

Police have confirmed that a the body of a man in his 40s was sadly discovered on the beach in North Shore, Blackpool at around 7.45am on Monday morning (June 26)Police have confirmed that a the body of a man in his 40s was sadly discovered on the beach in North Shore, Blackpool at around 7.45am on Monday morning (June 26)
Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 7.45am on Monday (June 26) to reports a body had been found on the beach close to the Queen’s Promenade in Blackpool.

“We attended and sadly found the body of a man aged in his 40s.

“He has since been identified and his next of kin are being informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”