Body discovered in Blackpool after sudden death in alley near Layton Primary School

A man’s body has been discovered in an alley near a school in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:36 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST
The man, aged in his 30s, was found dead in an alley behind Eastwood Avenue, next to Layton Primary School, at around 8.30am on Monday (September 25).

The alley was cordoned off while CSI examined the scene and a forensics tent was set up.

Lancashire Police said the man’s death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained’ and an investigation is ongoing.

The body of a man in his 30s has been found in an alleyway next to Eastwood Avenue, close to Layton Primary School in Blackpool. Picture by Dan Martino / Blackpool GazetteThe body of a man in his 30s has been found in an alleyway next to Eastwood Avenue, close to Layton Primary School in Blackpool. Picture by Dan Martino / Blackpool Gazette
The body of a man in his 30s has been found in an alleyway next to Eastwood Avenue, close to Layton Primary School in Blackpool. Picture by Dan Martino / Blackpool Gazette

Officers remain at the scene today (Tuesday, September 26) and access to the alley at the bottom of Eastwood Avenue, close to the school, remains restricted.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 9am today (Monday, September 25) to reports of a sudden death in an alleyway off Eastwood Avenue in Blackpool.

"Officers have attended and sadly found the body of a man in his 30s. Our thoughts are with his family at this distressing time.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and our officers remain at the scene.“If you have any information, please contact us on 101 quoting log 0301 of September 25, 2023.”