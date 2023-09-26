A man’s body has been discovered in an alley near a school in Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man, aged in his 30s, was found dead in an alley behind Eastwood Avenue, next to Layton Primary School, at around 8.30am on Monday (September 25).

The alley was cordoned off while CSI examined the scene and a forensics tent was set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police said the man’s death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained’ and an investigation is ongoing.

The body of a man in his 30s has been found in an alleyway next to Eastwood Avenue, close to Layton Primary School in Blackpool. Picture by Dan Martino / Blackpool Gazette

Officers remain at the scene today (Tuesday, September 26) and access to the alley at the bottom of Eastwood Avenue, close to the school, remains restricted.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 9am today (Monday, September 25) to reports of a sudden death in an alleyway off Eastwood Avenue in Blackpool.

"Officers have attended and sadly found the body of a man in his 30s. Our thoughts are with his family at this distressing time.