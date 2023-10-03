Blood trail helps police reveal identity of Fleetwood burglar who stole £2k from Fish Loves Chips in Cleveleys
A burglar who stole £2k from a fish and chips shop in Cleveleys has appeared in court.
Semi-professional boxer Blue Grimster was caught after police found his blood near a smashed window at Fish Loves Chips in Victoria Road West.
The 29-year-old, of Eden Avenue, Fleetwood, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday (October 3).
He admitted stealing £2,000 from a safe during the burglary.
Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client was persuaded to join another man in the burglary, but he did not benefit from any of the stolen cash.
Magistrates delayed sentencing so probation reports could be prepared.
He will next appear on Friday, November 10.