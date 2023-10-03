A burglar who stole £2k from a fish and chips shop in Cleveleys has appeared in court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Semi-professional boxer Blue Grimster was caught after police found his blood near a smashed window at Fish Loves Chips in Victoria Road West.

The 29-year-old, of Eden Avenue, Fleetwood, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday (October 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He admitted stealing £2,000 from a safe during the burglary.

A burglar stole £2k from a fish and chip shop in Cleveleys (Credit: Google)

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client was persuaded to join another man in the burglary, but he did not benefit from any of the stolen cash.

Magistrates delayed sentencing so probation reports could be prepared.