News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Shocking images show woman's head injury after attack outside hotel
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Blood trail helps police reveal identity of Fleetwood burglar who stole £2k from Fish Loves Chips in Cleveleys

A burglar who stole £2k from a fish and chips shop in Cleveleys has appeared in court.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 18:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Semi-professional boxer Blue Grimster was caught after police found his blood near a smashed window at Fish Loves Chips in Victoria Road West.

The 29-year-old, of Eden Avenue, Fleetwood, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday (October 3).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He admitted stealing £2,000 from a safe during the burglary.

Most Popular
A burglar stole £2k from a fish and chip shop in Cleveleys (Credit: Google)A burglar stole £2k from a fish and chip shop in Cleveleys (Credit: Google)
A burglar stole £2k from a fish and chip shop in Cleveleys (Credit: Google)

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client was persuaded to join another man in the burglary, but he did not benefit from any of the stolen cash.

Magistrates delayed sentencing so probation reports could be prepared.

He will next appear on Friday, November 10.