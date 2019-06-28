Blaze breaks out at Blackpool Tip in Bispham after 100 tonnes of waste catch fire

Have your say

A blaze has broken out at a waste and recycling centre in Bispham.



Fire crews were called to the Blackpool Tip and Household Waste Recycling Centre in Bristol Avenue, Bispham at 2.20pm (June 28).

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Blackpool and Bispham are battling the blaze which has engulfed a large skip containing 100 tonnes of waste.

Because the skip contains electronics waste, foam jets are being used instead of water to extinguish the blaze.

The fire service said the blaze has also spread to a number of smaller skips nearby.

The fire is causing thick, black clouds of smoke to drift over the immediate area and firefighters are having to rely on breathing apparatuses for oxygen.

The aerial ladder appliance from Blackpool has also been dispatched to help crews target the fire from above.

Police are at the scene to monitor the situation, but Bristol Avenue remains open to traffic at present.