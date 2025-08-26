Blackpool woman sexually assaulted in Grange Park as police arrest suspect in his 20s
The victim, aged around 20, was sexually assaulted in the Boundary Park area last Wednesday (August 20).
Lancashire Police said a man in his 20s was arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.
Pictures showed a footpath taped off while Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) examined the scene close to a row of homes.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called last week to a report of a sexual assault in the Boundary Park area of Blackpool.
“Enquiries are ongoing and a man in his 20s has been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.
“The victim continues to be supported.
“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 0302 of August 20.”