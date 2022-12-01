Blackpool woman released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs
A Blackpool woman has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
By Aimee Seddon
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Blackpool Police said they arrested the 27-year-old on Friday, November 25 but she has now been bailed.
Today (December 1), police said: “Following further enquiries, we recovered a quantity of cash from an address on Ludlow Road in the resort.
“Our investigation is continuing and anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log LC-20221125-0590
Most Popular
Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”