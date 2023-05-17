News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool woman Kirsty Dunne admits cruelty offences which saw RSPCA seize her four dogs

A Blackpool woman said she was ‘consumed by shame' after admitting cruelty which nearly led to the death of her dogs.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th May 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:10 BST

Kirsty Dunne, 38, formerly of Bloomfield Road and now of Grasmere Road, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on animal cruelty charges yesterday.

One of the four dogs was in such a pitiful and starving condition that RSPCA officers initially thought it was dead, the court heard.

Only the care of the animal welfare charity which seized the four dogs – Apollo, Charlie, Luna and Tilly – saved the most stricken of the animals, prosecutor Paul Ridehalgh told Magistrates.

Blackpool Magistrates' CourtBlackpool Magistrates' Court
The dogs were rescued from Dunne’s semi-detached home in Bloomfield Road in October last year.

She admitted four offences of being responsible for the dogs and failing to provide them with a proper diet and care.

The RSPCA said the extent of Dunne’s neglect had caused all four dogs ‘pain and suffering’.

Prosecutor Paul Ridehalgh said: “One of the dogs was in such a starved state that inspectors thought it was dead and it was only their intervention which saved it."

"This is a serious case and breaches the custody threshold,” he added, claiming that neither a fine alone nor a community sentence was sufficient punishment for Dunne’s cruelty offences.

Brett Chappell, defending Dunne, said: “The gravity of the case is not lost on my client. She is consumed by shame.”

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports on the 38-year-old and warned she faces a potential jail term upon sentencing.

Dunne will next appear before Blackpool Magistrates for sentencing at a date to be confirmed.