Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Blackpool South’s Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested Kelly Dawson for shoplifting during a covert operation on Wednesday, April 17.

The 40-year-old was later charged with 13 counts of shoplifting from multiple retail outlets across the Blackpool South area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawson, of Burlington Road, Blackpool, was subsequently sentenced to six months in prison the following day.

Kelly Dawson was charged with 13 counts of shoplifting from multiple retail outlets (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She was given a two-year criminal behaviour order which banned her from entering the following stores:

Morrisons Daily – Harrowside Road

Dunelm Mill – Squires Gate retail park

Tesco Express – Lytham Road

Tesco Express – Highfield Road

Sgt Paul Regan said: “My team have worked tirelessly with local businesses, as well as our Civil Orders and ASB Prevention & Problem Solving Command team to achieve this positive outcome.

“I would like to thank local businesses for supporting us and providing us with business impact statements which were presented before the courts, which helped to secure this sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will reiterate my message that my team will continue to work both covertly and overtly across Blackpool to reduce crime.”