Blackpool woman jailed after being found guilty of numerous shoplifting offences
Officers from Blackpool South’s Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested Kelly Dawson for shoplifting during a covert operation on Wednesday, April 17.
The 40-year-old was later charged with 13 counts of shoplifting from multiple retail outlets across the Blackpool South area.
Dawson, of Burlington Road, Blackpool, was subsequently sentenced to six months in prison the following day.
She was given a two-year criminal behaviour order which banned her from entering the following stores:
- Morrisons Daily – Harrowside Road
- Dunelm Mill – Squires Gate retail park
- Tesco Express – Lytham Road
- Tesco Express – Highfield Road
Sgt Paul Regan said: “My team have worked tirelessly with local businesses, as well as our Civil Orders and ASB Prevention & Problem Solving Command team to achieve this positive outcome.
“I would like to thank local businesses for supporting us and providing us with business impact statements which were presented before the courts, which helped to secure this sentencing.
“I will reiterate my message that my team will continue to work both covertly and overtly across Blackpool to reduce crime.”
Anyone who sees Dawson in any of the above locations should call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.