A Blackpool woman has been banned from keeping animals for a decade after failing to ensure the welfare of two dogs and a cat, following a prosecution brought by the RSPCA.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Louise Forrester, 33, of Wolsley Road, pleaded guilty at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on August 5 to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The court heard that between March and June last year, Forrester failed to meet the needs of a male pug cross called Bruno, a female pug-type dog called Princess and a female cat named Narla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Louise Forrester, 33, of Wolsley Road, pleaded guilty at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on August 5 to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. | RSCPCA

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Kelly Nix attended Forrester’s former address in Lodore Road, Blackpool, on June 8 last year after concerns were raised about a pet which had been abandoned in a property.

In a statement to the court, she said: “Through the rear window I could see a tan-coloured pug-type dog with her head hung low, her ribs and spine clearly visible.

“She was so weak that she struggled to stand as her back legs were wobbly. The cat was very vocal and also underweight.

“There was no bed for the animals and empty, dry bowls containing no food or water. There was animal faeces and a strong smell of urine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The horrific weight loss of one of the dogs | RSPCA

With assistance from Lancashire Police, officers entered the property. Inside, Princess and Narla were found in poor condition, living among rubbish, faeces and without access to food or water.

Both animals were taken into possession by police under the Animal Welfare Act.

Read More Poulton mum and 2 sons banned from owning animals after imprisoning 22 dogs including French Bulldogs in hell

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Kelly Nix attended Forrester’s former address in Lodore Road, Blackpool, on June 8 last year after concerns were raised about a pet which had been abandoned in a property. | RSPCA

Further investigation revealed that months earlier, in March 2024, another dog named Bruno had been taken to a local veterinary practice in a collapsed and emaciated state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covered in fleas and severely dehydrated, he was put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

The vet who examined Princess gave her a body condition score of two out of nine - a healthy dog should score around five - confirming she had been underweight for at least two weeks and was infested with live fleas.

The vet who had examined Bruno described him as “really, really pale and severely dehydrated” and “near to death”, with such a heavy flea burden that his fur had fallen out.

Magistrates sentenced Forrester to a 12-month community order, including 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days, and ordered her to pay £200 costs and a £114 victim surcharge. She was also banned from keeping animals for 10 years, with no application to lift the ban allowed for at least seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the sentencing, RSPCA Chief Inspector Susie Micallef said: “These animals endured prolonged and wholly preventable suffering due to their basic needs not being met.

“Owning a pet is a responsibility for their entire life, and when you can’t meet their welfare needs, it’s vital to seek help before it’s too late.”

Princess and Narla have since made good recoveries in RSPCA care and will be rehomed.

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal can report it to the RSPCA’s cruelty line on 0300 1234 999 or visit the RSPCA website for advice and support.