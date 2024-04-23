A prolific shoplifter from Blackpool has been given a two-year criminal behaviour order.
Tanya Tidswell, 44, of Portree Road, Blackpool, was given a three-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, for varying shoplifting offences on Monday.
She was also given a two-year criminal behaviour order which banned her from entering 17 stores, including Aldi, Morrisons and Tesco.
Anyone who sees Tidswell in any of the locations below should report the breach by calling 101 or visiting https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/:
