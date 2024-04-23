Blackpool woman banned from 17 stores on the Fylde coast until 2026 for shoplifting offences

She is banned from entering the stores for two years.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 14:31 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 14:32 BST

A prolific shoplifter from Blackpool has been given a two-year criminal behaviour order.

Tanya Tidswell, 44, of Portree Road, Blackpool, was given a three-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, for varying shoplifting offences on Monday.

She was also given a two-year criminal behaviour order which banned her from entering 17 stores, including Aldi, Morrisons and Tesco.

Anyone who sees Tidswell in any of the locations below should report the breach by calling 101 or visiting https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/:

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Tanya Tidswell, 44, of Portree Road, Blackpool, was given a two-year criminal behaviour order which banned her from entering 17 stores.

1. Tanya Tidswell

Tanya Tidswell, 44, of Portree Road, Blackpool, was given a two-year criminal behaviour order which banned her from entering 17 stores. Photo: Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Bispham Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0NG

2. SPAR Bispham Road

Bispham Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0NG Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Red Bank Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0HJ

3. Bargain Booze

Red Bank Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0HJ Photo: Google

Photo Sales
All Hallows Road, Blackpool, FY2 0AS

4. Bispham Clothing

All Hallows Road, Blackpool, FY2 0AS Photo: Google

Photo Sales
All Hallows Road, Blackpool, FY2 0AS

5. Well Pharmacy

All Hallows Road, Blackpool, FY2 0AS Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HH

6. Sainsburys

Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HH Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeMorrisonsAldiTescoLidlLancashireLancashire PoliceSainsbury'sCo-OpBootsMarks & Spencer