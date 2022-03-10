Blackpool woman admits racially aggravated assault
A woman launched a verbal and physical tirade against a Blackpool cabbie.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 3:45 pm
Kelly Barker, 39, of Caton Grove, Layton, admitted racially aggravated assault before magistrates.
The court heard the driver had picked up the woman at 4.30am.
She appeared drunk so he asked for the fare to be paid up front.
But Barker became angry and punched out at the driver and used verbal racial abuse.
She told the court: "I panicked because he had locked me in.”
"I did pay him. I was just scared."
Baker was bailed and sentencing was adjourned for probation reports.