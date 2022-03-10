Blackpool woman admits racially aggravated assault

Kelly Barker, 39, of Caton Grove, Layton, admitted racially aggravated assault before magistrates.

The court heard the driver had picked up the woman at 4.30am.

She appeared drunk so he asked for the fare to be paid up front.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

But Barker became angry and punched out at the driver and used verbal racial abuse.

She told the court: "I panicked because he had locked me in.”

"I did pay him. I was just scared."

Baker was bailed and sentencing was adjourned for probation reports.