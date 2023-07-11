News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool woman admits cheating DWP out of £7,000

A Blackpool woman cheated the state benefits system out of more than £7,000.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:07 BST

Carrie Tonner, 39, failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) that a child was no longer living with her.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that had she done so, her Universal Credit benefit would have been affected.

Tonner, of Robinson Road, Blackpool admitted failing to notify the DWP about her change of circumstances.

Blackpool Magistrates' CourtBlackpool Magistrates' Court
Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client's life had become ‘complicated’ because of personal illness and family court proceedings.

Tonner was ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £317.