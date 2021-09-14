Blackpool woman, 20, 'staged own kidnap and sent ex pictures of her tied up beside gun in bid to strip him of £2,000'

Defending, Robert Castle did not enter a plea for Jumeaux, whose blackmail case will now be heard at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, October 13.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.