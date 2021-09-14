Blackpool woman, 20, 'staged own kidnap and sent ex pictures of her tied up beside gun in bid to strip him of £2,000'
A Blackpool woman is accused of staging her own kidnap in a bid to force her ex-boyfriend to hand over £2,000.
Leah Jumeaux, 20, of Westbourne Avenue, South Shore, sent pictures of herself bound and gagged alongside a snap of a gun, prosecutor Chelsea Thomas told Blackpool Magistrates' Court this morning.
Defending, Robert Castle did not enter a plea for Jumeaux, whose blackmail case will now be heard at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, October 13.
She was bailed.
The alleged fake kidnap plot is said to have happened last October.
