A £20,000 reward to catch a killer who murdered a woman in Blackpool Victoria Hospital has not been claimed, as police continue to hunt for a key piece of information to help unlock the case.

In March, independent charity Crimestoppers announced a £20,000 reward for information which leads to the conviction of Valerie Kneale’s murderer.

Mrs Kneale, 75, from Blackpool, was murdered on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16, 2018.

A post-mortem examination found she had sadly died from a haemorrhage caused by a non-medical related internal injury. Following this a murder investigation was launched.

Despite a lengthy police investigation, including interviewing hospital staff and conducting forensic testing, Lancashire Police have yet to identify her killer and are urging people to come forward with information

Lancashire Police said the investigation is ongoing but the force was unable to provide any further update on their enquiries into the hospital murder.

In addition to the Crimestoppers reward, Lancashire Police have also worked with BBC Crimewatch in a bid to catch the killer.

The programme featured a reconstruction of the circumstances around Valerie’s death and featured interviews with Valerie’s niece as her family continue to seek justice for the murdered mum.

You can watch the 6-minute Crimewatch reconstruction here.

Claiming the £20,000 reward

Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation by offering up to £20,000 for anonymous information which the charity exclusively receives that leads to the conviction of Valerie Kneale’s murderer.

A spokesperson for Crimestoppers said: “Whilst four years may have passed, our thoughts are very much with Valerie’s family and friends who remain desperate for answers as to exactly what happened.

"Valerie was a patient in hospital undergoing important medical treatment when she endured an horrific attack which ultimately led to her death.

"We believe there are people who know what happened or have suspicions.

“If you know something, even if you think it’s insignificant, what you know could make a positive difference.

"Please call our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week or use our website’s simple and secure anonymous online form.”

The charity guarantees complete anonymity, meaning that people who call or get in touch online can pass on what they know without ever giving any personal details.

Computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility.

The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police.

You can find more information on the reward here.

What do Lancashire Police say?

The force declined to provide a further update on its investigation when approached by the Gazette, but back in March, Det Ch Insp Johnston urged anyone with information to come forward.

DCI Johnston said: “We remain fully committed to finding Valerie’s killer. We know someone will have information key to our investigation. We know someone can help us find the person responsible.

“We believe the reward offer from the independent charity Crimestoppers will help provide that key piece of information to help unlock the case.

“For four years Valerie’s family have been left devastated by her death – they want and deserve justice.

“Her murder is truly tragic and heart-breaking. She was a patient in the hospital, receiving medical treatment when she was subjected to a horrific attack which ultimately led to her death.

“We know someone has had this on their conscience for more than four years now. Do the right thing. Come forward and speak to police – help us to solve this terrible crime.

“Our priority and the priority of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is to ensure the safety of patients.

“We continue to support Valerie’s family and they are being kept fully updated by a specially trained officer.

“Again I ask anyone with information to come forward.

“If you provide information which leads to the conviction of an individual, you could receive a reward of £20,000.

“Please call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week or use a secure, anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Crimestoppers cannot trace your call or track your IP address and never ask for or record any personal information.”