Blackpool Victoria Hospital medic arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting staff members

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 13:37 GMT

The hospital reported the medic to police on Tuesday, March 14 after a number of staff members came forward and alleged he had sexually assaulted them.

Following enquiries, police have this morning arrested the man on suspicion of sexual assault. He is currently in custody.

No other details – including his age – have been released at this stage except to say he is a medical professional at the hospital.

A male medical professional at the hospital has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He is currently in custody and has been suspended by the health trust
Blackpool Victoria Hospital said he has been suspended by the health trust.

A police spokesman said: “We recognise this arrest, and the nature of the allegations, may cause alarm and distress but we want to reassure the public a thorough and transparent investigation is ongoing.”

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson added: “We have today arrested a man in connection with a number of serious allegations.

“I recognise the concern this news may cause both within the hospital and in the wider community but please be reassured we have a dedicated team of officers working to establish what has occurred.

“These are complex and sensitive allegations which we are committed to investigating professionally and thoroughly.

“We are offering support to those involved and they are being updated throughout the process by trained officers.

“If you have any information which might assist with our enquiries, please do come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 1138 of March 14.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been approached for comment.