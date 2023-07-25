She had been on a night out in Blackpool town centre and was heading along Bank Hey Street with a friend when she was set upon by a group of four adults at around 1.30am on Saturday (July 22).

She suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

A 45-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested yesterday on suspicion of Section 18 assault. He has since been released without charge.

Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing and the force is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

DC Dan Knowles, from Blackpool CID, said: “This assault has left a woman with some very serious injuries and our thoughts are with her at this time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case and we are doing everything in our powers to identify those responsible. Reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area as a precaution.

“As part of our enquiries, we are asking anybody who was in the area in the early hours of Saturday morning and saw anything suspicious to contact police.

"We would also ask anyone with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our investigation to come forward.”