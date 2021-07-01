Blackpool tourist nicked for drink-driving as he drove home after finding girlfriend in arms of another man

Holidaymaker Jonathan Ashton, 34, of Moorland Road, Bolton, had a nightmare trip to Blackpool - with resort magistrates told he went to the loo and returned to find his girlfriend in the arms of another man.

After a row, he was then booted out of his hotel - and arrested for drink-driving on the way home, the court was told.

"To compound it all, he lost his job," defence lawyer Mitch Sarangi said.

Jonathan Ashton was arrested for drink-driving following an argument with his girlfriend.

Ashton was banned from driving for a year and told to pay £239 in costs.