Blackpool teenagers reflect on the damage that knife crime can do following visit to Knife Angel monument

The 27ft high statue, has been made from 100,000 seized knives and blades by the British Ironwork Centre.

Members of the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club made the pilgrimage to see the huge work of art this week and recognised something of the sadness, regret and the burden of evil it carries, just like Marley’s Ghost in Dickens seasonal tale A Christmas Carol.

Youth workers from the club began to deliver programs around knife crime and its effects, and the young people had produced knife crime posters, 50 young people also attended the ‘JJ effect award winning knife crime workshop’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club at the Knife Angel statue in Blackburn

The club’s fortnight of intensive events culminated with 12 Young people visiting the knife angel display.

Pete Riley, senior youth worker at the club said the members came up with some profound comments after seeing the statue, including pointing out how many ordinary kitchen knives were in the creation and how the angel looked sad and like Marley’s Ghost when he came to warn Scrooge to mend his ways in Dickens’ story.

He said: “The point made by the young people about the Knife Angel being similar to ‘Marley’s Ghost’ is indeed a profound one.

"They understood this completely and together we took the analogy further, so the the chain and money boxes he forged in life became like the myriad of knifes the poor ‘Knife Angel’ has to carry across the streets of Britain with all the terrible associated pain and anguish” that goes with knife crime.”

One of the posters the teenagers designed on the issue of knife crime

The knife angel was created to highlight the negative effects of violent behaviour and the critical need for social change. A spokesman from the British Ironwork Centre said it was a National Monument Against Violence and Aggression.

The spokesman said: “Not only does the angel act as a catalyst for turning the tide on violent and aggressive behaviour, but it is also acts as a beautiful memorial designed to celebrate those lives who have been lost through these violent and thoughtless actions.