A teenager was seriously injured after he was knocked down in Blackpool last night (Wednesday, August 30).

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Bloomfield Road and Seasiders Way shortly before 9pm.

The 18-year-old suffered major-trauma injuries and remains in a serious condition in hospital, said a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service.

He remains in custody this afternoon (Thursday, August 31) and Lancashire Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

Bloomfield Road was closed from the football ground to Lytham Road for a number of hours while police and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at around 8.55pm to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a man aged 18, was taken to hospital with several broken bones.

"A 21-year-old man from Preston was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving. He remains in custody.”

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service added: “We responded to reports of a man involved in a collision with a car. He was taken to hospital to be treated for major-trauma related injuries.”