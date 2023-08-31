News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Blackpool teenager knocked down in Bloomfield Road and driver arrested

A man has been arrested after a teenager was knocked down in Blackpool last night (Wednesday, August 30).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:31 BST
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with broken bones after he was struck by a car in Bloomfield Road, Blackpool at around 9pm on Thursday (August 30). A 21-year-old man from Preston was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous drivingAn 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with broken bones after he was struck by a car in Bloomfield Road, Blackpool at around 9pm on Thursday (August 30). A 21-year-old man from Preston was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with broken bones after he was struck by a car in Bloomfield Road, Blackpool at around 9pm on Thursday (August 30). A 21-year-old man from Preston was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving

An 18-year-old man was struck by a car at the junction of Bloomfield Road and Seasiders Way shortly before 9pm.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and the teenager was taken to hospital with broken bones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver stopped at the scene and a 21-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving.

Most Popular

He remains in custody this afternoon (Thursday, August 31).

Lancashire Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at around 8.55pm to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a man aged 18, was taken to hospital with several broken bones.

Hide Ad

"A 21-year-old man from Preston was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving. He remains in custody.”

Anybody with information should Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 1532 of August 30.