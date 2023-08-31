A man has been arrested after a teenager was knocked down in Blackpool last night (Wednesday, August 30).

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and the teenager was taken to hospital with broken bones.

He remains in custody this afternoon (Thursday, August 31).

Lancashire Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at around 8.55pm to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a man aged 18, was taken to hospital with several broken bones.

"A 21-year-old man from Preston was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving. He remains in custody."