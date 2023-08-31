Blackpool teenager knocked down in Bloomfield Road and driver arrested
An 18-year-old man was struck by a car at the junction of Bloomfield Road and Seasiders Way shortly before 9pm.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and the teenager was taken to hospital with broken bones.
The driver stopped at the scene and a 21-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving.
He remains in custody this afternoon (Thursday, August 31).
Lancashire Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at around 8.55pm to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
"The pedestrian, a man aged 18, was taken to hospital with several broken bones.
"A 21-year-old man from Preston was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving. He remains in custody.”
Anybody with information should Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 1532 of August 30.