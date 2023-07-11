Blackpool teenager allegedly caught with firearm and bladed article charged with robbery
A teenager who was allegedly caught with firearm and bladed article in Blackpool has been charged with robbery.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:40 BST
Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address in Braithwaite Street at around 10.30am on Sunday, July 9.
A man and a teenage boy were arrested after an investigation was launched by police.
The 17-year-old was later charged with robbery, possession of a bladed article and possession of a firearm with intent.
He was remanded to appear before Blackpool Youth Court on Tuesday (July 11).
The 43-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary remained in custody for questioning.