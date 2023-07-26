News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool teen mum stole pensioner's engagement and eternity rings

A 19-year-old woman committed a cruel breach of trust when she stole rings from her boyfriend’s grandmother.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST

Paige Creely of Addison Crescent, Blackpool admitted stealing the pensioner’s 50-year-old engagement ring and a 30-year-old eternity ring.

She was staying at her boyfriends' grandmother's home as a guest at the time of the theft and later pawned the irreplaceable rings for cash.

The grandmother realised her jewellery was missing some time later and her investigations amongst family members revealed the identity of the thief.

Blackpool Magistrates' CourtBlackpool Magistrates' Court
Blackpool Magistrates' Court
Blackpool Magistrates described the theft as ‘mean’ and the court heard Creely had found it difficult to accept what she had done.

The teenager – a new mum – was handed a one year community punishment with ten rehabilitation days.

She was also fined £80 and must pay £250 in compensation.