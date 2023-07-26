Paige Creely of Addison Crescent, Blackpool admitted stealing the pensioner’s 50-year-old engagement ring and a 30-year-old eternity ring.

She was staying at her boyfriends' grandmother's home as a guest at the time of the theft and later pawned the irreplaceable rings for cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grandmother realised her jewellery was missing some time later and her investigations amongst family members revealed the identity of the thief.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Blackpool Magistrates described the theft as ‘mean’ and the court heard Creely had found it difficult to accept what she had done.

The teenager – a new mum – was handed a one year community punishment with ten rehabilitation days.