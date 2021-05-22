Blackpool street cordoned off by police
West Street in Blackpool town centre remains cordoned off after police cars and vans descended on the area last night.
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 2:28 pm
Police were seen in the street near Robert's Oyster Bar at 9.30pm yesterday.
They remained at the scene this morning.
Police have been approached for further details.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.