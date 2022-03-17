Blackpool shoplifter stole more than £600 in vinyl records from HMV
A Blackpool man struck four times in a week in a shoplifting spree at the same store.
By Court reporter
Andrew Dearth, 56, of Dickson Road stole vinyl records worth £643 Blackpool Magistrates heard.
He pleaded guilty to the offences and was given 32 weeks jail suspended for two years.
He was banned from the HMV store on Bank Hey Street for six months.
The court heard that on arrest Dearth told police he had not stolen to sell on but as a cry for help.