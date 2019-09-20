Blackpool sex offender wanted on recall to prison after breaching order

Have your say

A Blackpool sex offender who was jailed for four years for sexual assault is wanted by police.

Kenny Dickson, 26, from Blackpool, is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements and is on prison recall.

Dickson, originally of Liverpool, failed to return to his approved premises in Carlisle on September 9.

He was jailed for four years at Liverpool Crown Court in 2011 for sexual assault.

Dickson is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, with a small scar on his hairline and a tattoo removal scar on his left forearm. He has links to the Blackpool, Cumbria and Liverpool areas.

Det Sgt Angela Grey, of Blackpool Police, said: “Dickson is wanted by police after breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

“We would encourage anyone who has seen him to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604019 or email mosovowest@lancashire.pnn.police.uk