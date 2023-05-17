Jordan Little, of Mersey Road, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (May 16) where he also admitted twice breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The court heard the offences were committed in Blackpool in October and November last year.

The 22-year-old has a previous conviction for a sex offence and was subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order when he committed his latest crimes.

At Tuesday’s trial, Little was represented by Mr John Woodward, of Winckley Square Chambers, and Cobains Solicitors based in Blackpool.