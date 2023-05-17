News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool sex offender Jordan Little admits making and distributing indecent images of children

A 22-year-old Blackpool man has admitted making and distributing indecent images of children.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:05 BST

Jordan Little, of Mersey Road, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (May 16) where he also admitted twice breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The court heard the offences were committed in Blackpool in October and November last year.

The 22-year-old has a previous conviction for a sex offence and was subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order when he committed his latest crimes.

Preston Crown Court.Preston Crown Court.
At Tuesday’s trial, Little was represented by Mr John Woodward, of Winckley Square Chambers, and Cobains Solicitors based in Blackpool.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Monday, September 18.