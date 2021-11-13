Blackpool sex offender broke order and had contact with children

Blackpool Magistrates said they had insufficient powers to sentence Lee Martin.

They remanded him in custody to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on January 7.

Martin (32) of Claremont Court, admitted three breaches of the Sexual Offences Prevention Order imposed on him 16 years ago .

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He admitted having unsupervised contact with children , failing to give police his new address and failing to tell police he was staying for more than 12 hours at an address where children were living.

Gary McAnulty ,defending said: "He became a victim of circumstances. He had been living at Claremont Court but his apartment suffered an extensive fire ."

"He was taken in by a family who had no idea he should not be with young children."