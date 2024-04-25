Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A school caretaker has been arrested after a live Facebook sting by ‘paedophile hunters’ in Blackpool.

The 55-year-old was apprehended at the Velvet Coaster Wetherspoons on the Promenade on Tuesday evening.

He was taken outside onto the Promenade where he refused to speak with the group in a 30 minute live stream in which he was accused of grooming a teenage boy online.

Parents watching the live stream identified him as the caretaker at Unity Academy in the Warbreck area of the resort.

The academy has confirmed a member of its non-teaching team has since been suspended.

What has Unity Academy said?

Headteacher Stephen Cooke, in a note to parents and guardians, said: “We are aware of a video that is circulating on social media which features a member of the non-teaching team at the academy.

“I can reassure parents that the member of staff is not in school and that all the required actions have been taken by the academy.

“The academy takes advice and direction from the relevant authorities in situations such as this and the member of staff will not return to school while these processes take place.

The 55-year-old has been suspended from his position as caretaker at Unity Academy in Warbreck Hill Road

“To reassure parents, I can also confirm that all necessary pre-employment checks in line with safeguarding legislation were completed at the point of employment with no concerns raised and that no concerns have been subsequently raised to the academy.

“We are not in a position to make any further comment at this stage.”

Unity Academy provided the same statement when approached by the Gazette.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.40pm on Tuesday (April 23) to the Promenade, Blackpool, to a report of a sexual offence.

“A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming.

“He has since been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.”

“I feel physically sick,” says mum

Mum Kelly-Marie Porter, whose boys attend Unity Academy, told the Gazette she “felt physically sick” when she recognised the school caretaker on the Facebook stream.

“I don’t want to send my boys back to school,” said Kelly-Marie.

“I've spoken to this man multiple times when he’s opened the school gates.