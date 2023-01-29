Recorded crime in Blackpool has risen in the last year, new figures show.

Office for National Statistics figures show Lancashire Constabulary recorded 23,344 crimes in the year to September – up by 8% on the 21,551 the year before.

However, further ONS figures show the overall number of estimated crimes across England and Wales remained below pre-pandemic levels.

The crime survey for England and Wales showed around 9.1 million offences were committed in the year to September – down 10% on the 10.2 million committed in the year to March 2020, the last full year before the pandemic.

Police recorded figures, which only include the crimes logged by the police, show 5.5 million crimes (excluding fraud) were recorded in the year to September – 13% up on the 4.9 million logged the year before.

Tiff Lynch, deputy national chair at the Police Federation of England and Wales, said the rise in crime means "the safety and welfare" of police officers is at risk.

Ms Lynch said: "For the public to have the police they deserve, we must be able to retain the experienced officers we have and attract the talented and dedicated individuals we need by offering fair pay, staff levels that do not represent a threat to our officers, and ensure the kit and the support so desperately needed is provided."

This is how each category of crime has increased over the past year, according to official statistics.

