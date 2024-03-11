Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is wanted by police after a serious assault in a Blackpool pub.

Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect after an attack at the Queen's pub in Talbot Road last September.

The unprovoked assault saw the victim verbally abused, attacked from behind, punched and bitten on the nose, causing a deep gash.

Police have shared a CCTV image of the suspect who is believed to be Scottish and living in the Grange Park area of the resort. The force said he is known as either Des Green or Des Handy.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: "We are asking for your help to identify a suspect after a man was seriously assaulted in The Queen’s Pub on Talbot Road in Blackpool.

"We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we now need to ask for your help.

"The incident happened on Saturday, September 7, 2023 at approximately 3.30pm.

"We are looking to identify the man in the CCTV still who we believe carried out the assault.

"We believe he is called either Des Green or Des Handy, and is Scottish.

"He was last believed to be living in the Grange Park area of Blackpool.