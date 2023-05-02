A man in his 30s suffered fractures to his skull after he was attacked in Shenanigans on the Promenade on Saturday, April 1.

Lancashire Police said the man, from Bury in Greater Manchester, will need surgery for his injuries.

An investigation is underway and a man seen in CCTV images is wanted by police.

Police want to speak to this man after an assault in Shenanigans bar on Blackpool Promenade on Saturday, April 1

A police spokesman said: “Do you know this man?

“We want to speak to him after an assault in Shenanigans in Blackpool earlier this month where a man was assaulted and suffered fractures to his skull.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 0454 of April 3.”

