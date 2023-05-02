News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
15 minutes ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
22 minutes ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
47 minutes ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
2 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
3 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures

Blackpool Promenade bar attack leaves man with serious injuries

A man is wanted by police after a violent attack at a Blackpool bar.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:52 BST

A man in his 30s suffered fractures to his skull after he was attacked in Shenanigans on the Promenade on Saturday, April 1.

Lancashire Police said the man, from Bury in Greater Manchester, will need surgery for his injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An investigation is underway and a man seen in CCTV images is wanted by police.

Police want to speak to this man after an assault in Shenanigans bar on Blackpool Promenade on Saturday, April 1Police want to speak to this man after an assault in Shenanigans bar on Blackpool Promenade on Saturday, April 1
Police want to speak to this man after an assault in Shenanigans bar on Blackpool Promenade on Saturday, April 1
Most Popular

A police spokesman said: “Do you know this man?

“We want to speak to him after an assault in Shenanigans in Blackpool earlier this month where a man was assaulted and suffered fractures to his skull.

Hide Ad

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 0454 of April 3.”

Hide Ad

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or email [email protected]