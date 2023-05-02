Blackpool Promenade bar attack leaves man with serious injuries
A man is wanted by police after a violent attack at a Blackpool bar.
A man in his 30s suffered fractures to his skull after he was attacked in Shenanigans on the Promenade on Saturday, April 1.
Lancashire Police said the man, from Bury in Greater Manchester, will need surgery for his injuries.
An investigation is underway and a man seen in CCTV images is wanted by police.
A police spokesman said: “Do you know this man?
“We want to speak to him after an assault in Shenanigans in Blackpool earlier this month where a man was assaulted and suffered fractures to his skull.
“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 0454 of April 3.”
Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or email [email protected]