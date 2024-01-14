Blackpool Police want to speak to two men after property was stolen from a vehicle

Blackpool Police wish to speak to two men after property was stolen from a vehicle.

Do you recognise these males?

On Sunday, January 14, Blackpool Police shared images of two men they wish to speak to in relation to a theft which took place in November.

A Blackpool Police spokesperson said: "Do you recognise these males? We would like to speak to them following reports of property stolen from a vehicle in November 2023. If you know who they are, please contact us on 101 quoting log number LC-20231128-0224 or email us at [email protected]"

