Blackpool Police want to speak to two men after property was stolen from a vehicle

Blackpool Police wish to speak to two men after property was stolen from a vehicle.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 14th Jan 2024, 13:13 GMT
On Sunday, January 14, Blackpool Police shared images of two men they wish to speak to in relation to a theft which took place in November.

A Blackpool Police spokesperson said: "Do you recognise these males? We would like to speak to them following reports of property stolen from a vehicle in November 2023. If you know who they are, please contact us on 101 quoting log number LC-20231128-0224 or email us at [email protected]"

Both men appear to be white and over the age of 30 whilst one is dark haired and the other is wearing a baseball cap; they are also both wearing warm winter coats, trainers and joggers.

