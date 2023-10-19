Blackpool Police want to speak to three people in connection with alleyway robbery
Blackpool Police have asked for the public’s help in idenitfying three people they want to speak to in connection with a robbery.
The robbery happened in an alleyway off Ashton Road in Blackpool, between 5 and 6pm on May 8, 2023.
Blackpool Police took to Facebook to share pictures of the three wanted young men, all wearing black coats.
A polcie spokesperson said: “We appreciate that these images aren’t of the highest quality, but if you do recognise them 101 quoting log 1128 of May 9, 2023.”