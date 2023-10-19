News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Blackpool Police want to speak to three people in connection with alleyway robbery

Blackpool Police have asked for the public’s help in idenitfying three people they want to speak to in connection with a robbery.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
The robbery happened in an alleyway off Ashton Road in Blackpool, between 5 and 6pm on May 8, 2023.

Blackpool Police took to Facebook to share pictures of the three wanted young men, all wearing black coats.

A polcie spokesperson said: “We appreciate that these images aren’t of the highest quality, but if you do recognise them 101 quoting log 1128 of May 9, 2023.”