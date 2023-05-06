Blackpool Police want to speak to a young man in connection with a burglary in Blackpool
Blackpool Police have asked for help to identify a man they wish to speak to in connection with a burglary that occurred in Blackpool
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th May 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 09:11 BST
It is believed the incident happened on April 22 in the early hours of the morning.
Sharing a picture of the young man in question, he is wearing a Calvin Klein beanie under a hooded black waterproof coat, with black joggers and black trainers.
Please email any positive identifications to [email protected] or call 101 - quoting log 0263 of April 22nd, 2023.