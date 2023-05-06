News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Police want to speak to a young man in connection with a burglary in Blackpool

By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th May 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 09:11 BST

It is believed the incident happened on April 22 in the early hours of the morning.

Sharing a picture of the young man in question, he is wearing a Calvin Klein beanie under a hooded black waterproof coat, with black joggers and black trainers.

Please email any positive identifications to [email protected] or call 101 - quoting log 0263 of April 22nd, 2023.

Do you recognise this male? Contact police with any positive sightingsDo you recognise this male? Contact police with any positive sightings
Do you recognise this male? Contact police with any positive sightings
