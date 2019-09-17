Blackpool police 'very concerned' for missing 15 year old girl's welfare

Have your say

Concern is growing for a missing 15 year old Blackpool girl, police said.

Kelcey Tomkinson, 15, was last seen around 6.35pm on Monday, September 16 at the KFC restaurant in Cherry Tree Road North.



Kelcey is white, 5'5", with a slim build and black, shoulder-length hair.

Officers said she was wearing a black padded coat, black leggings, black Nike trainers and blue fluffy socks at the time of her disappearance.

She has links to the Blackpool, Preston, Crewe, Cheshire and Midlands areas.

PC John Gorst, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are very concerned following Kelcey’s disappearance and would encourage anyone who has seen her, or knows where she is, to come forward.

“Furthermore, if Kelcey sees this appeal, I would ask she contacts police immediately to let us know she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or (01253) 604077 quoting log reference 1381 of September 16. Alternatively you can email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk