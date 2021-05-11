Blackpool Police treating woman's murder as 'unexplained'

The 61-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of murdering Mandy Love in South Shore, was released under police investigation on Friday (May 7).

Detectives are still investigating the case, however a spokesman for Lancashire Police said that it is being treated as 'unexplained'.

Miss Love, aged in her 50s, was found dead at her Clayton Crescent home at 10.16pm on Wednesday. Police had attended in response to a concern for safety call.

Clayton Crescent in Blackpool where Mandy Love was found dead

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1635 of May 5.

