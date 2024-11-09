Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Police have shared images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assuault.

Lancashire Police received a report of an assault outside Flames takeaway on Queen’s Square in Blackpool.

The incident was reported to have happened at around 3:05am on Sunday 29th September 2024.

Sharing images of the two men they wish to speak to, a Blackpool Police spokesperson said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.

“If you recognise these men, witnessed this incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 188 of 29th September 2024.”