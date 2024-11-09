Blackpool Police share images of two men wanted in connection with an assault outside Flames takeaway

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Nov 2024, 16:25 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 16:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blackpool Police have shared images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assuault.
Do you recognise these two men?Do you recognise these two men?
Do you recognise these two men? | Blackpool Police

Lancashire Police received a report of an assault outside Flames takeaway on Queen’s Square in Blackpool.

The incident was reported to have happened at around 3:05am on Sunday 29th September 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sharing images of the two men they wish to speak to, a Blackpool Police spokesperson said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.

“If you recognise these men, witnessed this incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 188 of 29th September 2024.”

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice