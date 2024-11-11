Blackpool Police have shared an image of a man they wish to speak to after another man in his 60s was assautled.

Do you recognise this man? | Blackpool Police

The incident, in which the man in his 60s was punched, happened on the evening of Tuesday, September 3, outside Ma Kelly’s on Talbot Road.

Taking to social media today, Blackpool Police stated that enquires have been made since the assault was reported to them and now, they are asking for the public’s help.

If you can assist the police, contact 101, quoting log 0875 of 7th September 2024, or email [email protected].