News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police and coastguard respond to major incident on Central Pier
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Blackpool Police seized over 100 counterfeit items from two men who tried to escape

Blackpool Police have seized over 100 counterfeit items from two men who tried to evade them.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On September 13, officers in Blackpool were alerted to CCTV footage of two males selling counterfeit perfumes in Blackpool town centre.

Working together with Trading Standards from Blackpool Council, officers attended the area and the two males were stopped, with two bags of counterfeit items then being seized.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After making off from the officers, the two males got into a car and headed out of the area. They were tracked via CCTV and were stopped in Garstang, Preston, when an officer then seized more items from the vehicle.

Most Popular
123 counterfeit items were seized by Blackpool Police from two men.123 counterfeit items were seized by Blackpool Police from two men.
123 counterfeit items were seized by Blackpool Police from two men.

Officers recovered a total of 114 bottles of perfume/aftershave and 9 sets of earphones.

Sergeant Paul Regan, from Blackpool Police, said: “We are committed to continuing to tackle this type of crime which has a negative impact on genuine businesses.

“We would encourage the public to let us know if they believe any individuals on the street or shops are supplying these kinds of products so that we can work with partners and take positive action.”

Read More
Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision
Hide Ad

County Councillor Michael Green, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "The supply of counterfeit goods means lost tax which is used to fund essential public services, and lost jobs at genuine retailers on the high street.

Hide Ad

“It also raises safety concerns for consumers regarding the content of the products and a lack of traceability that come with illegal trade.

“Both Lancashire Constabulary and Lancashire Trading Standards are focused on protecting our residents and our businesses from fake goods and we will not hesitate to take any action needed to remove them from the marketplace and to tackle any suppliers.

“If you have any information on fake goods you can report it to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 2231133."