Police are concerned for the welfare of Maria Galyas who was last seen in Chapel Street on Tuesday afternoon (May 2).

She is white, has a petite build, 5ft 2ins, with long black hair but is known to wear wigs and has blond or black hair versions.

A police spokesman said: “Maria is missing from home and we are growing concerned about her.

