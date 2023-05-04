News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool police search for missing teenage girl Maria Galyas

A police search is under way for a missing 15-year-old girl in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 4th May 2023, 07:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 07:52 BST

Police are concerned for the welfare of Maria Galyas who was last seen in Chapel Street on Tuesday afternoon (May 2).

She is white, has a petite build, 5ft 2ins, with long black hair but is known to wear wigs and has blond or black hair versions.

A police spokesman said: “Maria is missing from home and we are growing concerned about her.

Maria Galyas, 15, is missing from home and was last seen in Chapel Street, Blackpool on Tuesday afternoon (May 2)Maria Galyas, 15, is missing from home and was last seen in Chapel Street, Blackpool on Tuesday afternoon (May 2)
“If you have seen her or have any information, please call 101 quoting log 0315 of May 2.”