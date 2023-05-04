Blackpool police search for missing teenage girl Maria Galyas
A police search is under way for a missing 15-year-old girl in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 4th May 2023, 07:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 07:52 BST
Police are concerned for the welfare of Maria Galyas who was last seen in Chapel Street on Tuesday afternoon (May 2).
She is white, has a petite build, 5ft 2ins, with long black hair but is known to wear wigs and has blond or black hair versions.
A police spokesman said: “Maria is missing from home and we are growing concerned about her.
“If you have seen her or have any information, please call 101 quoting log 0315 of May 2.”