Aster, 14, is believed to have travelled to the Blackpool area after she was reported missing from home in Scotland on Saturday (July 16)

Police have issued an urgent public appeal to help find Emma/Aster Goddard who is reported missing from her home in Scotland.

Emma, known as Aster, was last seen leaving her address in the Waverley Drive area of Glenrothes, Fife at around 10pm on Saturday (July 16).

Detectives believe the teenager has travelled to Blackpool and likely remains in the resort.

She is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair in a pixie cut with red through it.

At the time of her disappearance, she is believed to have been wearing a red Joker T-shirt, a black hooded top and black shorts.

Police officers in Blackpool are now helping their colleagues in Scotland by launching an appeal to help find the youngster.

"Aster is believed to have travelled to the Blackpool area but also has links to Irvine in North Ayrshire."