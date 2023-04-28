Blackpool Police put out alert to public over Coventry man wanted for breaching sex offender notification requirement
A Midlands man with links to Blackpool is wanted by police for breaching a notification requirement as a registered sex offender.
By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read
Decklin Flowers, 27, is believed to be in his native Coventry but police are aware of his links to both Blackpool and Birmingham.
Blackpool Police have put out an alert to the public about Flowers.
Police said: “If you see him, do not approach him.
“Instead, call 999 quoting crime number 20/1048208/”