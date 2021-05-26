Blackpool Police patrols step up on Grange Park following anti-social behaviour

The problems in the Grange Park area of the resort have even prompted patrols on police horses, inset, and Blackpool officers have been trying to reassure residents on the estate that police are trying to keep the area ‘safe’ and ‘peaceful’.

PC Jason Pritchard of the Grange Park Policing Team said: “You may have noticed an increase in police presence in the Grange Park area over the past few days, including our police mounted branch. This is in response to some incidents over the weekend on the estate and an increase in anti-social behaviour.

“Your neighbourhood policing team would like to reassure the community that we are working hard to keep Grange Park a safe and peaceful place to live and urge you to report any issues you are having or to pass on any information you have which might assist us.”

Mounted officers have been patrolling the estate in Blackpool

PC Pritchard said that residents can reporting issues online at www.lancashire.police.uk, calling 101 or by speaking to one of the officers on foot patrol.