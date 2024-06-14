Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Police need help identifying a woman in connection with a series of thefts from a Blackpool Asda.

Do you recognise this woman? | Blackpool Police

This morning, Blackpool Police took to their social media accounts to share an image of a women they wish to identify.

Police said they would like to identify the woman in relation to a string of thefts from Asda on Wellbeck Avenue in Blackpool.

