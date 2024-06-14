Blackpool Police need help identifying a woman in connection with a series of thefts from Asda
Blackpool Police need help identifying a woman in connection with a series of thefts from a Blackpool Asda.
This morning, Blackpool Police took to their social media accounts to share an image of a women they wish to identify.
Police said they would like to identify the woman in relation to a string of thefts from Asda on Wellbeck Avenue in Blackpool.
If you have any information please contact 101 quoting log LC-20240613-0137 Or alternatively contact [email protected]