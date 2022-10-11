Blackpool Police issue images of two men they want to speak to following a theft and public order incident
Blackpool Police have released images of two men they want to speak to following a theft and public order incident.
By Aimee Seddon
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Taking to Facebook on Tuesday, October 11, Blackpool Police said the incident happened that day, and asked for help identifying the individuals.
A spokesperson from the force said: “We are looking to speak with them following a theft and public order incident which occurred today in the Layton/Grange area.
“Please email [email protected] if you are able to identify either of these two people.”