Blackpool Police issue appeal for North Shore's missing Kyle Prince

Have your say

Kyle Prince's disappearance has prompted a Blackpool Police appeal.

In a Facebook post, PC Sanderson asked the public for help "locating Kyle Prince who is missing from the North Shore area of Blackpool."

Kyle Prince

The 24 year old was last seen wearing a black and red jacket, with black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes.

READ MORE >>> Reforms to Lancashire policing now mean new officers need a degree before they serve



"He was last seen in the South Shore area of Blackpool during the early hours of Thursday, June 13."

If you have any information, you can call 101 quoting log reference LC-20190613-0080.