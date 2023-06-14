News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Blackpool police help search for missing Lake District woman Jade Broster

A missing woman might have travelled to Blackpool and could be staying in the resort, say police.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST

Jade Broster, 25, was reported missing on Friday (June 9) and police are concerned for her welfare.

She went missing from a home in Ambleside and has not been seen or heard from since.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jade has links to Blackpool and it is believed she might have travelled to the resort and could be staying somewhere around the Fylde coast.

Jade Broster, 25, was reported missing from her home in Ambleside, Lake District on Friday, June 9. Police believe she might have travelled to BlackpoolJade Broster, 25, was reported missing from her home in Ambleside, Lake District on Friday, June 9. Police believe she might have travelled to Blackpool
Jade Broster, 25, was reported missing from her home in Ambleside, Lake District on Friday, June 9. Police believe she might have travelled to Blackpool
Most Popular

She is described as around 5ft 7ins with long blond curly hair. She has a slim build and usually wears earrings.

She was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and top and a grey hoody.

If you see Jade or know where she might be, you can call police on 101 quoting log 0168 of June 9.