Blackpool police help search for missing Lake District woman Jade Broster
A missing woman might have travelled to Blackpool and could be staying in the resort, say police.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST
Jade Broster, 25, was reported missing on Friday (June 9) and police are concerned for her welfare.
She went missing from a home in Ambleside and has not been seen or heard from since.
Jade has links to Blackpool and it is believed she might have travelled to the resort and could be staying somewhere around the Fylde coast.
She is described as around 5ft 7ins with long blond curly hair. She has a slim build and usually wears earrings.
She was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and top and a grey hoody.
If you see Jade or know where she might be, you can call police on 101 quoting log 0168 of June 9.