Jade Broster, 25, was reported missing on Friday (June 9) and police are concerned for her welfare.

She went missing from a home in Ambleside and has not been seen or heard from since.

Jade has links to Blackpool and it is believed she might have travelled to the resort and could be staying somewhere around the Fylde coast.

She is described as around 5ft 7ins with long blond curly hair. She has a slim build and usually wears earrings.

She was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and top and a grey hoody.