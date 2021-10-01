Blackpool police attempt to trace group in relation to string of robberies

Do you know the identity of any of these people?

Police patrols have been stepped up in Blackpool this evening as officers attempt to trace a group of people, wanted in connection with robberies between the Claremont area and the town centre yesterday.

CCTV images show a group of young people, including both boys and girls, that officers want to speak to, after numerous victims were threatened and had their property stolen between 5pm and 8pm.

Two people have already been arrested in connection with the offence - a 16-year-old boy from Preston on suspicion of possessing a knife/ bladed article, and a 19-year-old man from Blackpool on suspicion of affray. They both remain in custody at this time.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and anybody else who may be a victim to come forward.

Det Insp Jamie Lillystone, of Blackpool CID, said: “I know residents will be rightly concerned about these offences and I would like to reassure them that we have increased patrols in the area as a precaution.

“We have a team of detectives investigating these incidents and although we have made two arrests our enquiries are very much ongoing.

These are the people that police want to speak to

“We need to speak to the individuals in the CCTV still in connection with what are extremely serious offences and I would ask anybody who recognises them to get in contact with police as soon as possible.”